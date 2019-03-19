Police kill dog, wound another to stop mauling

Ottawa police shot and killed one dog and injured another during a mauling incident that put one person in the hospital on Monday night.

Police were called to a house in the area of Bank Street and Athans Avenue around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a person screaming, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived at the scene they were attacked by a "large and aggressive" dog, the release said. Police shot at the dog, injuring it and forcing it to retreat into the house.

Officers then found a second dog mauling a person outside of the residence. Police shot and killed the second dog.

The victim, a female in her 40s, suffered multiple bite wounds on her head, neck and arms, according to paramedics. She was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The injured dog was taken for veterinary care and is in the custody of Ottawa By-law Services, according to police. No officers were injured during the incident.