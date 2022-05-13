Amid controversy, police board says it will announce new police chief Friday

Amid controversy this week over the search for a new police chief, the police services board has announced it's pushing ahead with its plan to hire a new chief before a new council's determined — and will be announcing the city's new chief Friday.



The board issued a press release on Thursday inviting media to register for the press conference at 2 p.m.

Ottawa's last police chief Peter Sloly resigned eight months ago at the height of the convoy occupation in the city's downtown. Deputy chief Steven Bell has been acting in the position since then.

Briefly in February, the board was poised to hire another chief, but that process ended in a dramatic overhaul of the board and the candidate withdrawing. That event has been dissected this week at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Following that upheaval, Bell stayed on in the job.

2 mayoral candidates against move

Earlier this week, mayoral candidates Bob Chiarelli and Catherine McKenney wrote to the civilian police oversight body asking that it look into the board's decision to hire a new chief before the new city council is sworn in on Nov. 15.

In a letter to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, they asked that it investigate a "potential conflict" as the board chair is an honourary co-chair of Mark Sutcliffe's campaign — they say Sutcliffe is the only leading mayoral candidate to support hiring a new chief now.

How can Ottawa’s next mayor rebuild trust in the city’s police service? Duration 6:04 Amid the public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act during last winter’s convoy protest, several Ottawa mayoral candidates weighed in on how to restore trust in the city’s police service.

In Thursday's release by the board, it acknowledged "the board is aware that there are candidates in the municipal election suggesting that the recruitment process for a new chief of police should have been put on hold."

"The board takes this opportunity to remind the candidates, and clarify for the public, that the Police Services Board is a distinct and separate body from City Council, created by …the Police Services Act," it continued.

It goes on to say the majority of the board's members are not drawn from city council — there are civilian members and that the commission has already confirmed the board is not subservient to municipal council.

The board says by hiring a chief now it's setting the next board up for success because it's work "very hard" to select a chief.

Common sense to wait

McKenney and Chiarelli say that it's "common sense" to wait until the new council is in place and all police witnesses have testified at the Emergencies Act inquiry — all of which would provide information that would be pertinent to the board's hiring decision.

Chiarelli and McKenney said it would be worth waiting until a new council is sworn in as who's voted in will better reflect what residents want now and will result in several new members on the police board.

This week the inquiry has been hearing from police about the weeks-long occupation that took over Ottawa's downtown.

The inquiry said Bell will likely testify on Monday.

However, in a follow-up letter to the commission, the current board chair, outgoing councillor Eli El-Chantiry, has pointed out that it is the board's statutory obligation to hire a new chief — not council's.

He wrote that the new board likely wouldn't convene until late 2022 or early 2023, which would make hiring a new chief before the spring unlikely.

"It is unacceptable for the police service and it is unacceptable for the community to not have a confirmed permanent Chief for over a year," he wrote.