Police take man into custody for 'brandishing' handgun

Ottawa police seized a semi-automatic handgun from a man in the ByWard Market on Saturday morning.

At around 3 a.m. police were called to a parking garage on George Street, after a man was seen " brandishing" a gun, according to a news release.

Police approached the man upon arrival and found a loaded, semi-automatic handgun in the back of his pants. The man was taken into custody.

Ottawa police also seized a handgun in a separate incident just before 1 a.m.

During a traffic stop near Lester and Albion Roads, police found marijuana in the vehicle. While arresting the two occupants, police found the passenger in possession of a .32 calibre revolver.

Both incidents are under investigation.