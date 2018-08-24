Can you ID this man?

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was seriously injured and later died after an incident on Highway 417 earlier this month.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Aug. 12 near the Pinecrest and Greenbank road interchange. Police said the was found badly injured in the area where the ramps merge onto the highway.

The man was described as white, 25 to 35 years old, 5'10" and 200 lbs. He had short, reddish-brown hair and a goatee.

At the time he was wearing a T-shirt, navy blue Fila shorts with red and white stripes and size 12 back Vans shoes.

Police believe he had been riding a black and silver Louis Garneau mountain bike, which was found on the overpass. The bike had a red water bottle holder and a pink cable lock.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).