Police seek suspects after demonstration at Senegalese embassy in Ottawa

Ottawa police are trying to identify 15 people accused of forcing their way into the Senegalese embassy during a protest in Ottawa on Aug. 1.

Demonstrators entered the embassy on Kent Street shortly before noon and allegedly committed a number of offences including assault, mischief over $5,000, forcible entry and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, according to a police news release.

CBC visited the closed embassy on Wednesday and saw red spray paint covering the main office door, and evidence of damage.

In a statement, the embassy alleged the protestors attacked agents and caused serious damage to equipment.

Consular services will stay closed until further notice.

The main office door of the Senegalese embassy on Wednesday, with a written statement condemning the protest. (Sam Konnert/CBC)

Protests

On July 31, Senegal's government dissolved a major opposition party and restricted internet service hours after the party's popular president and leader, Ousmane Sonko, said a judge ordered his arrest.

That followed a number of fatal protests earlier this summer against the prosecution of Sonko.

Neither the police nor the embassy linked the protests in Senegal to the incident at the embassy in Ottawa.

Police are asking anyone that was involved in or witnessed the incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.