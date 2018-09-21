Police seek driver after traffic officer struck

Ottawa police are searching for the driver of a car that struck an officer at Heron Road and Prince of Wales Drive Friday morning.

Police said the officer was attempting to pull the lone male driver over for a traffic violation at around 8:55 a.m. when the car struck him and sped off.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police did not get the vehicle's licence plate number. They're looking for a black four-door Acura TL or TSX with a smashed passenger-side window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.