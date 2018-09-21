Police seek driver after traffic officer struck
Ottawa police are searching for the driver of a car that struck an officer at Heron Road and Prince of Wales Drive Friday morning.
Officer was attempting to pull lone male driver over for traffic violation
Police said the officer was attempting to pull the lone male driver over for a traffic violation at around 8:55 a.m. when the car struck him and sped off.
The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police did not get the vehicle's licence plate number. They're looking for a black four-door Acura TL or TSX with a smashed passenger-side window.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.