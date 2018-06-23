OPP searching Ottawa River for missing swimmer

A search is underway for a 20-year-old swimmer after police say he was swept away by rapids in the Ottawa River.

Divers and a helicopter were still searching for the man Saturday morning after he failed to return to shore the night before, Ontario Provincial Police said.

He and another man were caught in rapids while swimming near Renfrew, Ont., in the Ottawa Valley on Friday evening, they said.

Police said the other swimmer managed to make it back to shore and call for help.

Emergency workers were assisted by two infrared-equipped helicopters in their initial search for the man, but he could not be found.