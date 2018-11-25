Divers search lake for missing snowmobiler

Divers have been brought in to search a lake near Westport, Ont., in search of a snowmobiler who was reported missing Friday.

Scott McPherson, 33, who was last seen around 7 p.m., Rideau Lakes Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a release.

Police believe he was snowmobiling in the area and have brought in divers to search Westport Sand Lake, which is just west of the village.

The search is being conducted by the OPP's Emergency Response Team, the OPP Snowmobile ATV Vessel Enforcement Team, and Rideau Lakes Fire Service, along with the ATV support, and the OPP Unmanned Aerial Support.

McPherson is described as 5'7", 150 lbs with a thin build, short brown hair and an unshaven face.