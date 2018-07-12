Police search for missing person in Quebec lake
One person is missing after swimming in lac du Poisson-Blanc, 100 kilometres from Gatineau Thursday.
Police are searching lac du Poisson-Blanc in Notre-Dame-du-Laus
Sûreté du Québec received a call that a person was missing at the lake around noon.
Three people were swimming near their boats on the lake, when one of them suddenly stopped swimming and sank in the water, police say.
Emergency services are searching to find the missing person.