Skip to Main Content
Police search for missing person in Quebec lake

Police search for missing person in Quebec lake

One person is missing after swimming in lac du Poisson-Blanc, 100 kilometres from Gatineau Thursday.

Police are searching lac du Poisson-Blanc in Notre-Dame-du-Laus

CBC News ·
The Sûreté du Québec are searching lac du Poisson-Blanc after a swimmer went missing on July 12, 2018. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

One person is missing after swimming in lac du Poisson-Blanc, 100 kilometres from Gatineau Thursday.

Sûreté du Québec received a call that a person was missing at the lake around noon. 

Three people were swimming near their boats on the lake, when one of them suddenly stopped swimming and sank in the water, police say. 

Emergency services are searching to find the missing person. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us