Reports of shots fired at location of Banff Avenue shooting victim's funeral

Ottawa police say one person is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after reports of shots fired at a cemetery on South Manotick Road, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

According to police sources, the shooting happened at Ottawa Muslim Cemetery, the same place a funeral service was held Friday for 24-year-old Abdulhamid Haji Ragab, who died earlier this week in a fatal shooting at a south Ottawa community housing neighbourhood.

Chawn Lemieux appeared in court Friday in connection to that incident. He's charged with one count of second-degree murder and was remanded into custody.

Police vehicles were blocking off the entrance to the cemetery after 4 p.m., and officers turned away cars trying to enter the area. A CBC reporter heard one officer telling a driver "it's a crime scene," as they turned them away.

Yaser Afaneh and his wife Eman said they stop at the cemetery every Friday to read poetry and leave flowers at the grave of their son who died in a skydiving incident a year ago.

On Friday they found the visit that "relaxes them" blocked by police.

Yaser Afaneh and his wife Eman said they visit the Ottawa Muslim Cemetery every week to bring flowers to their son's grave. On July 8 they found the gate blocked by police. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"Now it looks like the cemetery is an area for investigation of that crime," said Yaser Afaneh, adding the couple found it a bit of a shock.

"This frees us from our sadness and pressure," he said of their regular visit. "Today it looks like we're not going to do this."

Shortly before 6 p.m., an ambulance could be seen driving into the cemetery. A vehicle with the words Ottawa Paramedic Service and special response unit was also on scene.

In a tweet, Ottawa police asked people to avoid the area. The investigation continues.