Skip to Main Content
Plane crashes after mid-air collision near Kanata
New

Plane crashes after mid-air collision near Kanata

Ottawa police are investigating after a mid-air​ collision involving two aircraft happened in Carp, Ont., Sunday morning.

Two aircraft were involved in the incident Sunday morning, police say

CBC News ·
Police close off William Mooney Road And McGee Side Road in Carp, Ont., after plane crash involving two aircraft. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after a mid-air​ collision involving two aircraft happened in Carp, Ont., Sunday morning.

Police said one of the planes crashed near McGee Side Road and the other was redirected to the Ottawa International Airport, where it landed safely. 

The incident happened around 10:11 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics and police are at the scene. 

Carp is approximately 30 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|