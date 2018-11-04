Ottawa police are investigating after a mid-air​ collision involving two aircraft happened in Carp, Ont., Sunday morning.

Police said one of the planes crashed near McGee Side Road and the other was redirected to the Ottawa International Airport, where it landed safely.

The incident happened around 10:11 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics and police are at the scene.

Carp is approximately 30 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

More to come.