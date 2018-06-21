Ottawa's violent crime rate jumped in 2017

Shootings, sexual assaults and verbal harassment contributed to a 20 per cent jump in the capital's violent crime rate last year, according to the Ottawa Police Service's latest annual report.

In total, 6,359 violent crimes including homicide, sexual assault and verbal threats were reported in 2017, an increase of 1,121 from the previous year.

While there were fewer homicides in 2017 than there were in 2016, the number of shootings that didn't result in injuries rose, as did the violent crime severity index — a method of comparing the seriousness of offences that fall under the violent crime category — from five per cent in 2016 to 58 per cent last year.

Despite that, the report attributes the sharp increase in 2017 to "a rise in uttering threats, harassing communications, assaults and sexual violations due to internal process changes, greater public awareness and improved access to reporting online."

(Ottawa Police Service )

Mayor wants tougher gun penalties

Mayor Jim Watson said while he doesn't believe the rise indicates a trend in the city, the statistics are worrisome nonetheless.

He said police have told him shootings are usually targeted and gang-related, but that's cold comfort for the communites where they take place.

"We have to continuously put pressure on those individuals who are wreaking havoc in our streets and brandishing guns and firing at random," the mayor told reporters Thursday following the report's release.

"They have to be brought to the justice system and quite frankly, the punishment has to be more severe," Watson said. "It has to act as a deterrent. They shouldn't be out on parole in three or four years because it's a first offence."

Watson also called for more to be done to stop the flow of guns from the United States over the border into Canada.

Call for more officers

The mayor is proposing to hire 10 new police officers this year, with the hope that the federal government will pick up the $600,000 cost as part of a funding promise made in the last federal budget.

Some councillors may want to look at putting more money into prevention initiatives.

On Monday, the Ottawa Police Services Board will discuss both the annual report and the request for new officers.

The earliest the officers could be hired is October.