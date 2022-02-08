Police seize SUV as part of Gatineau homicide investigation

Quebec's provincial police force says it has seized an SUV from a rental car business in Toronto related to an investigation into the 2020 killing of Ryan Bracken in Gatineau, Que.

In December 2020, 31-year-old Bracken was found injured and unconscious at 187 rue Eddy in the Old Hull area. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Gatineau police handed over the homicide investigation to its provincial counterpart that same month, citing a possible link to organized crime.

In a news release Tuesday, the Sûreté du Québec said investigators seized a four-door black 2020 Ford Escape during their investigation.

In an email to CBC News, a police spokesperson said the vehicle was found at a rental car business in Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information about the SUV or Bracken's death to call them at 1-800-659-4264.