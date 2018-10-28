Police pull same car over twice, nab two different men for impaired driving

Officers with the Brockville Police Service pulled over the same car two different times in the early hours of Sunday morning — and found two different men in varying states of impairment.

The car was first pulled over just after midnight on Sunday because it was being driven without lights on, according to a police news release.

The 39-year-old man driving the car was asked to take a roadside screening test, which "issued a warning alert," according to police. The man's licence was suspended for seven days.

But some time later, the same vehicle was pulled over once more, again because its lights were not on.

A 64-year-old man driving the car was found to be intoxicated, and was arrested for impaired driving, according to the release.

The vehicle was impounded.