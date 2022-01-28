Police on guard against 'lone wolves' as protest convoy arrives in Ottawa

Ottawa's police chief says officials are on guard against "social media actors" and "lone wolves" who might try to infiltrate this weekend's convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Members of a protest organizers call the Freedom Convoy steadily streamed into the nation's capital Friday as various groups from across the country prepare to rally against the federal government's vaccination mandate for all cross-border drivers, which came into effect earlier this month.

At least hundreds more were expected throughout the day and over the weekend and Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly says they aren't sure of the how large the rally would be.

He told residents and visitors to expect a large police presence across the city, but especially in the downtown.

Trucks were seen parked on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa early on Friday. The larger rally is expected on Saturday. (Félix Desroches/Radio-Canada)

Police and intelligence officials are also keeping a close eye on parallel demonstrations, but police have been unable to connect with most of the organizers.

"The demonstrations this weekend will be unique, fluid, risky and significant," said Sloly in a news conference Friday morning.

While the protests are national in scope and massive in scale, he said they are also "polarizing in nature" and come with "significant risks."

Residents, visitors and demonstrators will see a very large police presence over the weekend. We will have officers on foot, in plain clothes, and using various methods to conduct evidence gathering and observation of crowds. —@OttawaPolice

Sloly points out organizers of the main convoy have promised demonstrations will be peaceful, but there have been various online threats locally, nationally and internationally inciting violence, hate and criminal acts.

"We do not know all the parallel demonstrations that may occur and/or the lone wolf individuals who may insert themselves into the mix for various reasons," Sloly said.

'Every confidence' demonstrations will be peaceful, lawful

Some of the hate has been ongoing since the start of the pandemic, Sloly said, and directed at local, provincial and federal politicians, including Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

Sloly also said he recognizes the events in Washington, D.C., last January when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, and how that will likely be on the minds of many. He believes Canadians will behave better.

"We have every confidence in the world that the vast majority of people who are choosing to come to this city, or who live in this city and choose to participate in some form or other in the demonstrations, will do so as Canadians do, lawfully, peacefully and with respect to everybody," said Sloly.

Police closed several roads throughout downtown Ottawa on Friday to prepare for the protesters and more roads were expected to be closed as the convoy grew in the capital.