Police operation underway at Rideau Hall

Ottawa police and the RCMP are at Rideau Hall for a "police operation" Thursday morning.

Police said the operation was happening along Sussex Drive, but would not give any further details.

Rideau Hall is the Governor General's official residence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family are also staying on the property at Rideau Cottage.

Peter Lewis lives near Rideau Hall and was cycling along the Vanier Parkway just before 7 a.m. ET when he saw "a stream" of RCMP vehicles heading toward downtown. He then saw what he described as an armoured police vehicle.

"It's a little concerning," he said. "I hope everybody's all right."

Sussex Drive is closed at King Edward Avenue. People are asked to avoid the area.

More to come