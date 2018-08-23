Quebec provincial police officers won't face charges in the death of a man in Montebello, Que., nearly two years ago.

Danny Lafrance-Godmer, 29, was fatally shot by Sûreté du Québec officers at a home in the Quebec municipality on Oct. 6, 2016.

Quebec's Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) announced Thursday that it had completed a review of an investigation by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), the province's police watchdog, and determined the officers involved in the incident commited no criminal offence.

According to the DCPD review, officers were called to the scene after a woman claimed she was worried about her former partner, who appeared distressed and was threatening to hurt himself with a knife. The man then threatened to attack officers if they showed up at the home.

Officers found Lafrance-Godmer in the home's attic, hiding under pieces of insulation and gripping a knife.

Lafrance-Godmer moved toward an officer and was ordered to back off, but continued advancing while holding the weapon. That's when police fired several shots.

No excessive force, report finds

The report states the officers acted lawfully, and had to intervene to disarm the man.

"The imminence of danger was real for officers nearby and the use of a firearm to neutralize this threat does not constitute the use of excessive force," the DPCP​ concluded.



The DPCP also cited Section 25 of the Criminal Code, which "provides that a police officer may, if acting on reasonable grounds, use a force that could cause death or serious injury if he or she believes it is necessary in order to protect themselves or to protect people under their protection."

The report was reviewed by two prosecutors after it was handed over by the BEI last winter.