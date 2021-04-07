Ottawa police officer recorded discussing race suspended

An Ottawa police officer whose comments on race have drawn criticism from across North America has been suspended from duty, CBC News has learned.

Const. Paul Heffler was suspended with pay on April 12. Heffler told CBC he would have "loved" to comment, but can't because of restrictions in the Police Services Act.

In a statement Tuesday, Ottawa police said "a member of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has recently been suspended in relation to ongoing investigations by the professional standards unit."

The statement didn't name Heffler, but said the investigation "will include a review of videos and comments posted online." To date, no disciplinary charges have been laid.

Video went viral

Heffler is one of three Ottawa police officers seen and heard in a security camera video that was recorded in 2018 and went viral after it was posted April 6. The officers, who were on duty and in uniform, were standing in a private garage while waiting to serve a warrant.

During their conversation, Heffler is heard paraphrasing someone whose name is inaudible, saying: "Our days are done. White man's day is done."

Another officer responds in agreement: "He's probably right."

"We're the minority, I think, at this point," Heffler continues.

Another officer agrees: "If you put all the different groups together."

Heffler then goes on to discuss interracial relationships.

"You go to Toronto, and every couple you see walking by is a mixed couple. You don't see white and white people together. It's white [and] Asian, white [and] East Indian," he said.

"I told my son he can find a Chinese, Asian girlfriend," he continued. "If he wants to stay in the mix, get your foot in the door."

Comments widely condemned

Heffler's comments have been characterized as offensive by the police service, and as racist by the police board chair and various community groups.

Heffler has previously drawn the ire of his employer for his outspokenness, most recently in February in advance of a story by The Fifth Estate about sexism within the Ottawa Police Service. Heffler sent a reply-all email asking the police chief whether it was doublespeak to commit to changing the organization while also "charging the spouse of one of the alleged victims with seemingly trumped up (disciplinary) charges."

In 2016, Heffler made headlines over another mass email in which he questioned then chief Charles Bordeleau. He has also been subject to previous disciplinary investigations for writing letters to the editor of the Ottawa Sun.

In 2013, Heffler was convicted of neglect of duty under the Police Services Act for failing to make paper notes on 24 occasions, even though officers often made notes electronically at the time. In a letter to the Ottawa Sun following that disciplinary hearing, Heffler said he was made a "scapegoat" for criticizing senior command on internal email.

Heffler is the fourth Ottawa police officer to be suspended by the service in 2021.