Police officer, motorist injured in morning collision

A police officer and another motorist were injured in a crash Friday morning around the same time that multiple police vehicles pursued an erratic driver east of Ottawa's downtown.

Police responded around 8 a.m. to multiple 911 calls about a possible impaired driver who was involved in multiple hit-and-runs near the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Donald Street.

Several police vehicles gave chase to the suspect, but the pursuit was quickly called off because of the risk to public safety, police said.

Another 911 call from a member of the public eventually led the police to the suspect's vehicle, and a male was arrested.

At some point, a police SUV collided with another vehicle at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road, injuring both the officer and the other motorist.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they expect to lay charges.