Police officer bitten by dog, taken to hospital

A Gatineau police officer was bitten by a pit bull after responding to a call in Aylmer Friday evening.

When police entered a residence on Conroy Street shortly before 7 p.m., the dog bit the policewoman in the leg twice.

The officer was taken to the hospital but was later discharged.

The dog is being cared for by the Outaouais Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

An investigation is underway.