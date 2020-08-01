Police locate body of man missing near Bate Island

The body of one of two adult men who disappeared Friday after fishing near Bate Island has been recovered, Ottawa police say.

Search boats, a drone and a team of divers were able to locate the body around midnight, according to an early Saturday morning media release.

Police said witnesses saw the two men "carried away in the water" at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Roughly one hour later, police tweeted that a "multi-agency water search" involving both the Ottawa and Gatineau fire departments was underway.

The search has resulted in the recovery of the body of one man. <br>Due to darkness, the search was suspended last night but a full search for the second man continues this morning. <br>The families of both men have been notified and supports have been put in place. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/QcsetsQg9j">https://t.co/QcsetsQg9j</a> —@OttawaPolice

As of 9 p.m., there were at least 10 police vehicles on the island, as well as multiple ambulances and fire trucks, according to a CBC reporter who was on scene at the time.

Police suspended the search due to low light conditions, saying that search efforts would resume "in the late morning."

The families of both men have been notified, but police are waiting until the second man is found or recovered before releasing the men's names or ages to the public.