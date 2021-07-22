Man found stabbed to death in Nepean home
Ottawa police investigating the city's 11th homicide of 2021
Ottawa police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Nepean, which is being investigated as the city's 11th homicide of the year.
Officers were called to a home on Sherry Lane near West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said they found a man dead with stab wounds.
Neighbours who spoke to CBC said there were new residents of the home where the man was found, which is in a quiet neighbourhood.
Juan Higuera has lived on the street for 14 years.
"I'm in shock," said Higuera. "There's always people there and so many cars. It's like a garage and I don't know what is going on."
A section of Sherry Lane is currently closed between Gary and Brent avenues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police's homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.
Homicide Investigation: The stabbing death of a man that occurred at a Sherry Lane address at approx. 1:30 am Thursday is being investigated by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a>—@OttawaPolice
With files from Radio-Canada's Estelle Côté-Sroka