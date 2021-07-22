Man found stabbed to death in Nepean home

Ottawa police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Nepean, which is being investigated as the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Officers were called to a home on Sherry Lane near West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they found a man dead with stab wounds.

Neighbours who spoke to CBC said there were new residents of the home where the man was found, which is in a quiet neighbourhood.

Juan Higuera has lived on the street for 14 years.

"I'm in shock," said Higuera. "There's always people there and so many cars. It's like a garage and I don't know what is going on."

A section of Sherry Lane is currently closed between Gary and Brent avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police's homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.