Police investigate overnight stabbing in ByWard Market
Victims was taken to hospital for injuries, police say

CBC News ·
A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing took place in the ByWard Market on Nov. 10, 2018. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the ByWard Market early Saturday morning. 

The man was taken to hospital after the incident, which took place in front of the Heart and Crown restaurant and pub on Clarence Street around 3:10 a.m., police said.

Police said Saturday morning they have no suspects yet but that people were seen running away from the area at the time of the incident. 

