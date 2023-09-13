Police investigating 2 bodies found in or around Rideau Canal in 2 days

Officers were seen investigating reports of a body found in the Rideau Canal on Sept. 13, 2023.

For the second time in two days, Ottawa police are investigating human remains found in or around the Rideau Canal.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a body found in the canal near the Mackenzie King Bridge, a few blocks east of Parliament Hill.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said officers were on scene and an investigation was ongoing.

The discovery comes just one day after police responded to reports of another body found farther south along the canal. Calls reporting those remains came in at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

That body was found in a forested area near the Hog's Back Bridge where Colonel By Drive meets Hog's Back Road, OPS said.

Police said no further information was available.