Police investigate 2-vehicle crash in Orléans
Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash took place in Orléans early Saturday morning.
Both drivers sent to hospital with minor injuries
Police said they responded to the crash near Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Champlain Street at around 1:45 a.m.
The drivers of both vehicles were sent to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.