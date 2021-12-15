Police investigate threats at 2 Ottawa high schools

Ottawa police are investigating threats made at two local high schools in the past week.

An online threat was aimed at Gloucester High School on Tuesday and two separate threatening comments were made by students at West Carleton Secondary School on Friday, according to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB).

No other schools were mentioned in the threats or have reported similar incidents, Darcy Knoll, a spokesperson for the OCDSB wrote in an email to CBC.

The first incident at West Carleton Secondary School happened on Friday when a student in class made threatening remarks, Knoll said, adding the school's administration was subsequently informed and an investigation started.

Later that day, he said a staff member overheard another student talking about weapons and possibly bringing a weapon into the school.

The two incidents at the west-end high school were unrelated and are both still being investigated, he said.

Police confirmed an investigation found there is no risk to the safety of students or staff at the school.

We can confirm that we received a call for service this afternoon about a threat made in relation to Gloucester High School. This remains an ongoing police investigation and the Ottawa Police continue to work with our school partners. There will be a police presence at the school —@OttawaPolice

On Tuesday, the school board said it was also informed of a threatening message on social media directed at Gloucester High School.

As a result, Knoll said the school's staff has increased security, including asking the Ottawa police to be present at the school to help reassure the community.

He said, for privacy reasons, more details are not being shared, however it is regular practice for students making threats to be sent home immediately.

A school's administration may also meet with those directly involved as well as other school staff, social workers and psychologists, among others, he added.

Threats also made at Montreal-area schools

Students sent home from school would only be allowed to return after an investigation has determined it's safe for everyone.

In these situations, it's common that schools have additional on-site police presence, as well as increased staff supervision, Knoll said.

The threats in Ottawa follow a number made to schools in and around Montreal. Earlier this week, Montreal police arrested six teens between the ages of 13 and 17, while police in Châteauguay, Que., arrested another five teenagers.