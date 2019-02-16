Skip to Main Content
Police investigate stabbing on Meadowlands Drive West

Police investigate stabbing on Meadowlands Drive West

Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing on Meadowlands Drive West early Saturday morning.

2 people suffered injuries early Saturday morning

CBC News ·
The Ottawa Police Service responded to a report of a stabbing on Meadowlands Drive West on Feb. 16, 2019. (Radio-Canada)

Two people were taken to a hospital after a stabbing on Meadowlands Drive West early Saturday morning. 

Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing at the 0-100 block of Meadowlands Drive W. at around 1:45 a.m. 

Officers found two adult victims with minor injuries. 

Police said they have arrested a male suspect in relation to the incident, and that no other suspects are being sought. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us