Police investigate stabbing on Meadowlands Drive West

Two people were taken to a hospital after a stabbing on Meadowlands Drive West early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing at the 0-100 block of Meadowlands Drive W. at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers found two adult victims with minor injuries.

Police said they have arrested a male suspect in relation to the incident, and that no other suspects are being sought.

Police are continuing to investigate.