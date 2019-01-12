New
Police investigate shots fired in Overbrook
Ottawa police are investigating after reports of shots fired in the city's east end Saturday morning.
There are no reported injuries, police say
Police responded to the incident on Queen Mary Street at around 8 a.m.
There are no reported injuries, police said.
Police said they have reopened Queen Mary Street between Quill Street and Vera Street after it was closed due to the incident.