Police investigate 2nd suspicious fire in Gatineau

Police are investigating after a fire broke out at a home, used as the sales office for a condo project, in Gatineau early Sunday morning.

The fire declared at 2:30 a.m. took place at the prefabricated house, which is located near the construction site of the Le VIU condo project.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were escaping the building but the fire was quickly brought under control, Gatineau's fire department said.

The damage is estimated to be $25,000.

Gatineau police said the fire has been deemed suspicious.

This is the second fire this weekend in Gatineau that was deemed suspicious by police.