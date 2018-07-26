Skip to Main Content
Police investigate after human remains found in Akwesasne

Police are investigating a homicide after unidentified human remains were found Wednesday near St. Regis Island in the Mohawk community of Akwesasne.

Quebec police treating discovery as a homicide investigation

The Sûreté du Québec and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service are investigating a death near St. Regis Island after human remains were found on July 25, 2018. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Investigators have not been able to determine the identity of the remains nor the circumstances of the death, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne said in a statement.

The Sûreté du Québec and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service are working together to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec's criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.

Akwesasne is approximately 120 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

