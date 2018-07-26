Police investigate after human remains found in Akwesasne

Police are investigating a homicide after unidentified human remains were found Wednesday near St. Regis Island in the Mohawk community of Akwesasne.

Investigators have not been able to determine the identity of the remains nor the circumstances of the death, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne said in a statement.

The Sûreté du Québec and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service are working together to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec's criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264.

Akwesasne is approximately 120 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.