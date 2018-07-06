New
Police investigate after body found in Rideau River
Ottawa police are investigating after a body was found in the Rideau River near Bordeleau Park Friday morning.
Firefighters tweeted around 8:40 a.m. that they were en route to the park for a water rescue.
That rescue was cancelled and transferred to the Ottawa Police Service for a body recovery.
No details are available on the deceased, police say.
The Ottawa police's marine, dive and trails unit has taken over the investigation.