Skip to Main Content
Police investigate after body found in Rideau River
New

Police investigate after body found in Rideau River

Ottawa police are investigating after a body was found in the Rideau River near Bordeleau Park Friday morning.

Body found near Bordeleau Park Friday morning, police say

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating after a body was found in the Rideau River on July 6, 2018. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after a body was found in the Rideau River near Bordeleau Park Friday morning.

Firefighters tweeted around 8:40 a.m. that they were en route to the park for a water rescue.

That rescue was cancelled and transferred to the Ottawa Police Service for a body recovery.

No details are available on the deceased, police say. 

The Ottawa police's marine, dive and trails unit has taken over the investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us