Ottawa woman ID'd as victim of Highway 416 rollover

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the 60-year-old Ottawa woman who died in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 416 Saturday morning.

Beatrice Mubagwa Cinama was pronounced dead at the scene just north of Spencerville, Ont., about 75 kilometres south of Ottawa, at 6:53 a.m.

OPP said their preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle, which contained seven people, lost control and rolled over.

One patient was airlifted to hospital in serious but stable condition. Five other patients were transported to various hospitals in the region with serious injuries.

Paramedics from the Ottawa Paramedic Service, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry-Cornwall, Leeds-Grenville and Ornge responded to the incident.

The OPP's technical collision investigator is assisting with the ongoing investigation.