Police ID victim in homicide north of Brockville

The death of a man north of Brockville, Ont., has been deemed a homicide, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a Thursday afternoon news release.

Giles Dagenais, 66, was found dead Monday at a home in the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont., police say.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence in the area of Toledo, Ont., about 30 kilometres northwest of Brockville, Ont., where one person was found dead, police said.

Dagenais is from the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley, OPP said.