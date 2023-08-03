Content
Police ID victim in homicide north of Brockville

Giles Dagenais, 66, was found dead Monday in a home in Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont., police say.

An Ontario Provincial Police logo on a police vehicle.
Ontario Provincial Police are calling a death in the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley a homicide. (CBC)

The death of a man north of Brockville, Ont., has been deemed a homicide, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a Thursday afternoon news release.

Giles Dagenais, 66, was found dead Monday at a home in the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont., police say.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence in the area of Toledo, Ont., about 30 kilometres northwest of Brockville, Ont., where one person was found dead, police said.

Dagenais is from the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley, OPP said.

