Police find human remains in submerged vehicle in Lake Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say they found a vehicle with human remains inside, which had been in the water for "many years," while searching Lake Ontario near Kingston for a completely different vehicle earlier this year.

In a news release sent Wednesday, the police detachment for Lennox and Addington counties said the original discovery was made in January and the remains — which have not been identified — were confirmed last month.

Police said the remains will be removed Wednesday, followed by the vehicle on Thursday.

Drivers along Highway 33, which turns into the Loyalist Parkway around this area, can expect a large police presence around the Collins Bay boat launch and County Road 6, including a barge on the lake.

They're asked not to stop along the highway for safety reasons.

The investigation into what happened with the vehicle and remains continues.