Mayview Avenue homicide now a case of 'misadventure,' police say
Ottawa

Sami Abdallah Saleh, 24, was found dead inside a Mayview Avenue apartment early Friday morning. Police had originally ruled the shooting death a homicide, but now believe his wounds were 'accidentally self-inflicted.'

Ottawa police say Sami Abdallah Saleh's death was likely caused by 'misadventure' and is no longer being investigated as a homicide. (CBC)

Ottawa police are now saying a 24-year-old man's shooting death inside a Mayview Avenue apartment was a case of "misadventure," not a homicide.

Police found Sami Abdallah Saleh's body inside the apartment building just after 3:30 a.m. Friday. 

The case was first considered a homicide, but police now believe his death was "likely accidentally self-inflicted," the Ottawa Police Service wrote in a release Saturday.

No suspects are being sought, but officers are continuing to investigate, police wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit.

