Mayview Avenue homicide now a case of 'misadventure,' police say
Ottawa police are now saying a 24-year-old man's shooting death inside a Mayview Avenue apartment was a case of "misadventure," not a homicide.
Police found Sami Abdallah Saleh's body inside the apartment building just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The case was first considered a homicide, but police now believe his death was "likely accidentally self-inflicted," the Ottawa Police Service wrote in a release Saturday.
No suspects are being sought, but officers are continuing to investigate, police wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit.