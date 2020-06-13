Ottawa police are now saying a 24-year-old man's shooting death inside a Mayview Avenue apartment was a case of "misadventure," not a homicide.

Police found Sami Abdallah Saleh's body inside the apartment building just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The case was first considered a homicide, but police now believe his death was "likely accidentally self-inflicted," the Ottawa Police Service wrote in a release Saturday.

No suspects are being sought, but officers are continuing to investigate, police wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit.