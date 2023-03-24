Gatineau police arrest man who allegedly shot youths with air gun

A man who allegedly fired an air gun at a group of young people from a Gatineau, Que., balcony has been arrested, police say.

Gatineau police received 911 calls around 3 p.m. Friday that a man was firing projectiles at the youths near 1205 Notre-Dame St., the force said in a news release.

About 10 minutes later, officers arrived on scene and took a 22-year-old man into custody, police said.

Initial reports suggest the man got into an argument with the young people. The man then entered a dwelling, police said, before coming out on the balcony to shoot at them.

Three boys and two girls, aged 11 to 17, were hit by the projectiles but not injured, police said. They then fled the scene, as did the man, possibly in pursuit.

The investigation continues.