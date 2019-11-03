Skip to Main Content
ByWard Market homeless shelter evacuated
Ottawa·New

ByWard Market homeless shelter evacuated

The Salvation Army's shelter on George Street has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package.

Tactical unit called in to determine nature of suspicious package

CBC News ·
Police investigate reports of a suspicious package at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter in the ByWard Market on Nov. 2, 2019. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

A ByWard Market homeless shelter has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package.

Staff and clients at the Salvation Army Booth Centre on George Street were evacuated early Saturday evening.

Ottawa police told Radio-Canada around 7 p.m. that a tactical unit capable of defusing explosives was heading to the scene to verify the contents of the package.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|