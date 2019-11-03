ByWard Market homeless shelter evacuated
The Salvation Army's shelter on George Street has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package.
Tactical unit called in to determine nature of suspicious package
A ByWard Market homeless shelter has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package.
Staff and clients at the Salvation Army Booth Centre on George Street were evacuated early Saturday evening.
Ottawa police told Radio-Canada around 7 p.m. that a tactical unit capable of defusing explosives was heading to the scene to verify the contents of the package.