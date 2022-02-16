Former Waterloo chief offered job as interim Ottawa police chief, sources say

Matt Torigian has been offered a short-term contract to replace Peter Sloly as Ottawa's interim police chief. (University of Toronto website)

One day after Ottawa's police chief stepped down amid criticism over the force's handling of the ongoing occupation, CBC News has learned the chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board has offered his job to a former chief from Waterloo Region.

Coun. Diane Deans has offered the role to Matt Torigian, who led the police force in Waterloo until 2014, CBC News has learned.

It's not clear if Torigian has signed the contract to become the interim chief. The contract would expire at the end of 2022 but could be ended earlier at the mutual agreement of Torigian — if he accepts the role — and the board.

Torigian is currently a fellow at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. He is also a former deputy minister of community safety in Ontario.

More to come.