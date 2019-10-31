Skip to Main Content
Carjacking suspect charged
Ottawa

Carjacking suspect charged

Ottawa police have charged a man in connection with an attempted carjacking on Lees Avenue on Tuesday night.

Police dog tracked man down after minivan crashed into tree

CBC News ·
The failed carjacking happened in the 100 block of Lees Avenue around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday. (Supplied by Ali Abdallah)

Ottawa police have charged a man in connection with an attempted carjacking on Lees Avenue on Tuesday night.

The incident, described by one eyewitness as "surreal," began when a man tried to steal a minivan while the driver of the vehicle was still in it.

The driver suffering minor injuries when the minivan then crashed into a tree. 

When police first arrived, witnesses told them the suspect had fled on foot. Police dogs eventually tracked the man down, and he was arrested.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including assault causing bodily harm, robbery and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|