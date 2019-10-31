Carjacking suspect charged

Ottawa police have charged a man in connection with an attempted carjacking on Lees Avenue on Tuesday night.

The incident, described by one eyewitness as "surreal," began when a man tried to steal a minivan while the driver of the vehicle was still in it.

The driver suffering minor injuries when the minivan then crashed into a tree.

When police first arrived, witnesses told them the suspect had fled on foot. Police dogs eventually tracked the man down, and he was arrested.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including assault causing bodily harm, robbery and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.