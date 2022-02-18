Ottawa's core locked down as police prepare to move on protesters

Ottawa's downtown core remains locked down Friday morning as police are expected to move in on protesters who have been illegally occupying the core of the capital for three weeks.

Anyone travelling into the so-called red zone, which includes Parliament Hill, must pass through police checkpoints.

A winter storm warning and significant overnight snowfall created hazardous winter conditions Friday morning, further adding complications and delays to travel in the city.

The House of Commons cancelled its Friday sitting due to expected police action on Wellington Street and other parts of downtown, temporarily suspending the debate on the use of the Emergencies Act.

According to the Speaker's office, all parties agreed to cancel Friday's sittings on the advice of parliamentary security. Parliamentarians remain hopeful they will be able resume debate on Saturday.

On Thursday night, police closed more streets and restricted traffic in an effort to keep more protesters from entering the downtown core. Those closures choked off-ramps leading from Highway 417 into the city's downtown. From St. Laurent to Parkdale, exits were closed.

They established some 100 checkpoints in the hours following interim police Chief Steve Bell's warning that "action is imminent."

Ottawa's LRT service is also being disrupted: the Parliament Hill station has been closed.

Chris Barber, one of the organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy, is seen during his arrest by police officers in downtown Ottawa on Thursday. (Kirk Hill/Facebook)

Also on Thursday, police arrested Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, key organizers of the protest convoy that began as a demonstration against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

According to police, Barber, 46, from Swift Current, Sask., is expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges of counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order, and counselling to obstruct police.

Police announced charges for Lich, 49, of Medicine Hat, Alta. She was charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief.

Downtown residents have reported seeing more police officers in the area, building up to what is expected to be the final push to clear demonstrators and hundreds of trucks and other vehicles from the streets surrounding Parliament Hill.

The parliamentary precinct is one of the areas designated as a protected zone by the Emergencies Act invoked by the federal Liberal government to end protests. It also helped clear border blockades in Windsor, Ont., Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.