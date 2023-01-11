Major apartment fire in Pointe-Gatineau sends 2 to hospital

The mayor of Gatineau, Que., says there's a major fire in an apartment building.

Outaouais paramedics told Radio-Canada they arrived at the apartment building on rue Lafrenière around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

They said they took two people to hospital and assessed three other people on the scene.

Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle said in a French tweet she's following the situation and her heart goes out to the victims.

Some Société de transport de l'Outaouais buses are detouring around the area north of the city's core.