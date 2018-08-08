City of Ottawa committee meeting disrupted by security breach

Just one day after Ottawa city council voted to beef up its in-house IT staff, a virtual meeting began with a security breach that shared an unapproved message over YouTube.

The YouTube stream for the city's planning committee, which continues to gather virtually, featured a message that blamed Ottawa police for "failing" residents, as well as calling out the mayor and prime minister in relation to the ongoing protest.

The stream was quickly ended and a new stream began as committee readied to discuss the controversial garage for a future Civic hospital campus.

"We were able to resolve the security issue that allowed someone to briefly gain access to the live stream for the planning committee," said deputy city clerk Caitlin Salter-MacDonald.

"We've be in touch with IT and will be doing a review after the meeting."

Coincidentally, city council voted Wednesday to commit $1 million to hire nine more IT staff due to the increase in virtual city activity where meetings often take place over Zoom and are shared on YouTube.

Bringing IT security in house

The City of Ottawa's chief information officer reported the city's IT department had not grown much in recent years while municipal staff have required tools to work from home, which led to hiring consultants.

The new municipal hires are meant to bring IT knowledge in house, including two positions related specifically to security. The jobs will address "the moving target due to an ever-changing threat landscape and the growing reliance on digital services and new technologies," according to a staff report.

Cybersecurity is not a new problem for the City of Ottawa. The city's website was hacked in 2014 leading to a 2015 audit that found most departments had "low maturity" about security risks.

A follow-up audit in 2019 also found some serious issues remained.

Thursday's breach happened as residents remain on edge due to the ongoing protest in various areas of the city, which has now reached the two-week mark.

City council voted Wednesday to postpone all committee meetings through Feb. 18 to focus on the protest response, except for this one planning committee meeting.

Mayor Jim Watson said the hospital garage required an immediate debate and decision due to the ongoing cost of delays, as relayed by hospital officials.

Watson also pointed to the three dozen residents signed up to give public delegations.