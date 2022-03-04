Planning committee to vote on major Manor Park development

A proposed development in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood that seeks to add 3,800 residential units goes to a vote at the City of Ottawa's planning committee next week, but the area councillor is not a fan.

The developer, Manor Park Development, plans to build a range of unit types, including townhomes, apartments, and thousands of square metres of commercial space and parkland split between two major areas.

One area includes buildings ranging up to nine storeys, with a concentration of mid-rise buildings from five to nine storeys along St. Laurent Boulevard, as well as along Hemlock Road, tapering to low-rise buildings alongside Manor Park Public School.

The other area includes buildings ranging up to 30 storeys with a series of highrise buildings along Brittany Drive.

'Objections are founded,' councillor says

Planning committee will vote on the secondary plan on March 10, but Coun. Rawlson King, whose ward includes the proposed development but who is not on the committee, says he does not support the proposal.

King specifically opposed the series of towers planned for Brittany Drive, taking issue with "insensitive transitions" between low-rise residential areas and proposed highrise buildings.

"Many have expressed dismay at the extent and oversized scale of the intensification proposed in this application," King wrote in the committee report.

"Their objections are founded in a concern for preserving the general characteristics of Manor Park, through the preservation of green space and neighbourhood character."

Coun. Rawlson King, who represents Rideau-Rockcliffe, opposes the development planned for the Manor Park neighbourhood. (Radio-Canada)

Although he opposes the development, King said he appreciates the developer's consultations and supports the Memorandum of Understanding associated with the project. The agreement guarantees no current residents will be displaced.

It also requires three years notice before a particular phase of construction begins, and ensures residents who are forced to move will be offered a new unit of similar size at the same or lesser rent.

The memorandum continues a trend of the city imposing more legally binding conditions on developers before allowing construction.

CBC News spoke with Lalit Aggarwal, president of Manor Park Development, but he declined to comment.

'Majority' of feedback expresses concern

Prior to submitting the application, the developer met independently with existing tenants and local community groups, as well as hosted a series of online information sessions in June 2021.

During the application review, more than 500 individuals or groups submitted comments. According to the committee report, some comments were positive, but "a majority expressed concerns" about the proposal.

"The whole process has been one that was steam-rolled forward, with these sorts of inconsequential consultations that led to really no substantial changes on the part of the city," said Rob James, who has lived in Manor Park for nearly 60 years.

Resident Rob James says he's concerned about shade and light pollution from one area of the development, called Manor Park North and pictured here. (City of Ottawa)

James said his biggest issue is the lack of a "truly integrated" plan.

"The city lays out these wonderful announcements that consultations have taken place ... for show. They have. But they haven't," James said.

James lives west of Manor Park Public School and this plan would affect his home through light pollution and shade.

"There are positive things, for sure. I think everybody in this neighborhood agrees, the rental units all need to be upgraded, and that's terrific." James said. "Certainly there's room to include more capacity for people, absolutely. But how much? Wow. I don't know."