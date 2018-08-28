Westboro convent proposal gets committee's OK

Worried about leaving a former convent in Westboro empty too long, city councillors on Ottawa's planning committee approved a plan Monday to attach a nine-storey apartment building to the Soeurs de la Visitation while restoring the 19th-century building.

"For the first time, we have a legitimate development proposal on the table that allows the developer to move forward with something that preserves the convent," said Coun. Jeff Leiper, who represents the area where the heritage building is located.

Design scaled back

To make way for the apartment building at 114 Richmond Rd., the developer, Ashcroft, wants to demolish the heritage building's two-storey west wing, as well as its single-storey southern section, first constructed in 1880. Various additions followed in the early 20th century.

​'I am concerned that if we reject this legitimate proposal that the developer has made that the building will continue to deteriorate and that we will see another Magee House on our hands.' - Coun . Jeff Leiper

The developer plans to connect the new apartment building to the west side of the former convent using a multi-storey glass link, and restore what would remain of the convent, which includes its chapel.

In June, the built-heritage subcommittee rejected Ashcroft's proposal and urged the developer to reduce the scale of its design, which the committee believed overshadowed the historic building.

Ashcroft responded by reducing the height of the glass corridor, and redesigned the building with setbacks at the fourth, sixth and eighth storeys in an attempt to accentuate the former convent.

The changes satisfied the planning committee, which voted unanimously in favour of the heritage application to alter the old building.

A revised plan for redeveloping the historic convent includes setbacks for the new 9-storey building and reduces the scale of a glass passageway. (Ashcroft design)

Ashcroft will have to return to the planning committee for rezoning approval before it constructs its nine-storey building, and to gain approval for new uses for the former convent, which could include a restaurant or bed and breakfast.

City planners are looking at what measures the city can take, including demanding a security deposit from the developer

Deterioration a concern

Leiper said he recognizes that many in the community aren't going to be happy about the partial demolition of the historic building.

But the partial collapse of Magee House in Hintonburg last month​ served as a cautionary tale about what can happen to heritage buildings that are not kept in proper states of repair. While the city does have the power to make owners fix their old properties, it has not always done so successfully.

City officials cannot force property owners to redevelop their heritage buildings, which can lead to eyesores, such as Somerset House in Centretown.

​"I am concerned that if we reject this legitimate proposal that the developer has made that the building will continue to deteriorate and that we will see another Magee House on our hands," Leiper said.

It's a view shared by Heritage Ottawa. Spokesperson Linda Hoad said the group does not approve of the demolition of any of the building, but is encouraged by the promise to restore the remaining part of the building.