Committee approves controversial towers near experimental farm despite shading concerns

A controversial development has been given the green light by planning committee despite concerns from federal scientists who worry the high-rise towers will rob lands used to study agricultural impacts of needed sunlight — but community groups say they will continue to fight it.

City staff recommended members approve the plan by Taggart Realty Management to build two condominium towers, of 16- and 27-storeys, at 1081 Carling Ave. in an area that borders the Central Experimental Farm.

"The new net shadow created by the proposed development does not exceed the criteria established for open spaces," planner Collete Gorni told the committee. "As a result, staff do not have major concerns with the shadowing impact as it stands."

But several councillors, concerned residents and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada officials fear the project's effects could be disastrous and set a dangerous precedent for the area.

"If we chip away at this special property and render it useless, will the federal government simply have to fold their tents?" asked Karen Wright, the president of the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association.

"By neglect, we may lose this special piece of the city."

In the end, two motions by River ward Coun. Riley Brockington — one to defer a decision by two months and one to drop the height of the taller tower to 16 storeys — were rejected.

Shade from a planned high rise is a threat to this farm's research, director says Duration 1:00 Pascal Michel, the director general of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Ontario-Quebec region said internal assessments have shown that there is a "potential significant negative impact" on research done at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm from two towers planned nearby.

Housing versus climate research

More than a dozen people called on councillors to reject the proposal, citing concerns about farm research but also about things like parking and traffic.

The eventual debate was framed as a conflict between fighting climate change and fighting homelessness.

A greenhouse used for research at the farm would also lose light from the shadows, Agriculture Canada scientists told CBC. No one from the department appeared at the committee. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC News) "We have been preaching as a council, we have a housing crisis," said Beacon Hill-Cyrville ward Coun. Tim Tierney. "Either we're committed or we're not committed."

That argument carried no weight with neighbourhood associations.

"It was not an all-or-nothing proposal. It never was," said Tanis Halpape with the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association, who believes that simply making the 27-storey tower shorter would have addressed scientific concerns.

"Furthermore, we have to remember this is not affordable housing... We're creating very expensive — probably unaffordable to most Ottawa residents — housing."

Councillors in neighbouring wards also expressed concern about how approving this proposal would impact discussions on upcoming developments that border the farm.

Confusion over conflicting studies

Another question loomed over the committee meeting: why did the federal government, the developer and city staff come to different conclusions on whether the level of shade would affect crops?

A shadow analysis conducted by Hobin Architecture where shadows from the towers would fall over the Central Experimental Farm at various times on May 21. Other dates through to August had shorter though still considerable shadows. (Hobin Architecture) Staff explained they evaluated the proposal as they would any other, considering the farm as green space and evaluating the effect of shadow in the same way they look into complaints of losing sunlight in a backyard.

But planning director Derrick Moodie said Agriculture Canada scientists were not cut out of talks.

"This winter we did have a discussion," Moodie told councillors. "I think it was informative for us to understand some of their concerns and impacts, but I think it was also informative for them to understand the policy framework that we work within."

What's next?

Planning committee chair Jeff Leiper pressed Taggart Realty Management to agree their first study which said there is "no impact" from shadow on the farm was inaccurate.

But its representatives would not.

Derek Howe, vice-president of development for Taggart Realty Management, told CBC he was "very happy" with planning committee's decision. (Francis Ferland/CBC) Instead they promised to update their report on cultural heritage impacts by Friday, so it can be reviewed by staff before next Wednesday's council meeting.

Despite some reservations, seven councillors voted to support staff recommendations; Brockington and West Carleton-March Coun. Clarke Kelly voted no.

"Had we refused this it would almost certainly have gone to the Ontario Land Tribunal," Leiper said. "We lose those battles. And the loss of those battles is not necessarily just a blow to pride. Our staff are heavily engaged in those tribunal cases and that's not time they can afford."

Taggart's vice-president of development Derek Howe told reporters he was "very happy" with the committee's decision, but declined to comment on whether the developer would work to address any lingering concerns.

It was painful news to Halpape, but not an ending.

"People are passionate about protecting the farm," she said. "That shouldn't stop."