Ottawa·Photos

Jets, vintage planes take flight over Ottawa this weekend

Keep your eyes on the skies above Ottawa this weekend as dozens of planes take flight in an impressive show of aerobatics. 

Flypast to mark Queen's memorial ceremony as airshow returns

Avanthika Anand · CBC News ·
A CF-18 takes off from CFB Bagotville, Que., on June 7, 2018. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Starting Friday until Sunday, from noon to 4:45 p.m., the Canadian Forces CF-18 demonstration team and a United States Armed Forces A-10 will fly over the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport as a part of the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa air show, along with several other groups. 

These flights will mark the return of the popular air show after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 60 aircraft will take part, both on the ground and in the air.

On Monday, following Queen Elizabeth II's memorial ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Ottawa, CF-18 Hornets, along with a Second World War-era Spitfire and Hurricane from Vintage Wings of Canada, will fly past Parliament Hill and Wellington Street to mark the historic occasion.

  A previous version of this story said the Canadian Forces Snowbirds would be flying in the show. In fact, they have since cancelled.
