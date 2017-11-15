2 planes collide in mid-air near Constance Bay

Emergency crews are on scene in Constance Bay after two small planes collided in mid-air and one crashed into the Ottawa River.

Multiple 911 calls came in at 2:48 p.m., paramedics said.

Several boats headed to the crash and helped rescue the pilot of the downed plane, who made it to shore with only minor injuries, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Firefighters have secured the plane's wreckage, which was upside down in the water.

The second plane was able to land safely at an airfield in nearby Arnprior, Ont., fire officials said.

As of 4 p.m., Ottawa police, paramedics and fire crews were still on scene.

More to come.