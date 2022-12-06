Plane crashes east of Cornwall, Ont., causing critical injuries

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an unspecified number of people in a Cessna 150 plane that crashed near the southeastern Ontario-Quebec border were critically injured overnight.

In a tweet at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said Highway 401 was closed after the crash. The province's transportation ministry tweeted that the highway reopened at about 4:15 a.m.

Police said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and search and rescue specialists from CFB Trenton were helping.

The plane is a single-engine aircraft with two seats, according to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

The scene is about 40 kilometres east of Cornwall, 80 kilometres west of Montreal and 125 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

