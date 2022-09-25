Lone pilot dies in Township of South Frontenac plane crash

Police are investigating a plane crash in the Township of South Frontenac that left one person dead.

The OPP said it received reports around 3 p.m. on Saturday from multiple witnesses who saw a small plane go down in a heavily-wooded area near the southern tip of Bob's Lake, a sparsely populated stretch of cottage country roughly 70 km north of Kingston by car.

Police said a rescue effort involved firefighters, paramedics, a Canadian Forces search and rescue team and members of the public. The search and rescue team located the site of the crash around 5 p.m., according to police.

"Crews actually had to use some chainsaws in order to clear a path to get to the wreckage of the plane," Frontenac OPP Sergeant Jennifer Coles told CBC.

The plane went down far enough from nearby communities, Coles added, that cellphone service "is nonexistent" at the site of the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which will be investigating the accident, confirmed the aircraft was a Quad City Challenger II.

More to come...