Plane crash on private runway injures 2 near Eganville, Ont.

A plane crash on a private runway in the Ottawa Valley on Friday afternoon left two people injured, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Tuesday.

It happened at a home on Hyndford Road in the small community of Douglas in the Township of Bonnechere Valley, southeast of Eganville.

OPP were called just before 2:30 p.m. Friday and found the plane upside down, the force said in a news release.

Two people were onboard — an 80-year-old pilot from Douglas and another person.

The pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in an air ambulance, OPP said. The other passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in a land ambulance.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was notified of the incident. No other details were released.